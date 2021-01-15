Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 40.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,000.

USIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

