Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 45.2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,002,700 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 36,502,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,300.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.19.
About Lenovo Group
