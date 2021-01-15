Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 45.2%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,002,700 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the December 15th total of 36,502,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,300.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

