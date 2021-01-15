Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Grows By 61.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,839.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTHRF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. 125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916. M3 has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

