Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Decreases By 29.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 2,291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,046.0 days.

MPFRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.