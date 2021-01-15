Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Increases By 62.5%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MICR remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452. Micron Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.