Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Decreases By 34.6%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Several brokerages have commented on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

