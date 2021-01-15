Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Grows By 50.3%

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PIC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 9,565,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,821. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

