Short Interest in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Increases By 51.4%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 264,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,003,971.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 4.32. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.