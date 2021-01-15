Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Expands By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.39. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in manufacturing and supplying materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, transparent electronics, and thin film solar and battery products.

