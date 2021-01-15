Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Declines By 36.4%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Shimizu stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. Shimizu has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

