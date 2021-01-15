Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Grows By 44.1%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 200,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 310,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

