Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Expands By 42.7%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,251,500 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 877,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,515.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKLYF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Skylark has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $15.55.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

