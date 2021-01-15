Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Grows By 59.1%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $43,727,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $14,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sogou by 68,239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 614,837 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $2,797,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.20 on Friday. Sogou has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

