Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Declines By 29.5%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SBRKF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.