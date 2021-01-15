Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Declines By 29.5%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SBRKF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
