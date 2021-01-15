Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 60.0%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGBLY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

