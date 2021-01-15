Short Interest in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Expands By 49.7%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SYNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Synacor has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synacor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Synacor by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synacor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

