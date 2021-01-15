Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 30.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,992,500 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 5,723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,981.3 days.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

