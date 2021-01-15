Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Drops By 31.3%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,302. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,002,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

