Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Grows By 47.8%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 175,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

