Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rises By 48.1%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $776.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

