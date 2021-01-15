Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Grows By 59.6%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.4 days.
OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
About Whitehaven Coal
