Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Grows By 59.6%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

