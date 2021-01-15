Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Increases By 45.8%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WLL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 490,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

