Short Interest in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Expands By 43.3%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 468,300 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $218,678.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,745,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,821 shares of company stock worth $9,336,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. State Street Corp raised its position in XPEL by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

