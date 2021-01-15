SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0001

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $88,415.32 and $1,931.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 59% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.