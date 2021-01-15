SIBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $459,916.08 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $459,916.08 and $1,338.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.91 or 0.03216286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00393371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.34 or 0.01323931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.06 or 0.00565183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00431809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00287652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00020822 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,919,926 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

