Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,624 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,760. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

