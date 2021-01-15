Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 980 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $122.15. 3,916,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

