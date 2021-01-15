Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

