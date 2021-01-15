Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,045. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

