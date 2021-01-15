Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 7,422 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,803. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

