Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Shares of BA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,733,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

