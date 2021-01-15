Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.30. 3,613,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

