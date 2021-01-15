SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

