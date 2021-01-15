Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) (CVE:SYI) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) (CVE:SYI) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 66,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Silvermet Inc. (SYI.V) (CVE:SYI)

Silvermet Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes electric arc furnace dust produced by steel companies in Turkey and Spain. It operates the Waelz kiln plant to recover the zinc concentrates that are treated by zinc smelters. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

