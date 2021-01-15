SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $170,774.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

