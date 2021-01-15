SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0708 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $60.91 million and $884,654.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,200,351 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

