SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

