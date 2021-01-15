SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

NYSE SITE traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $170.34. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $175.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

