Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,027.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

