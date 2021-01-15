SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.56

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.56 and traded as high as $25.82. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 1,040,436 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SKM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

