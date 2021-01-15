Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $26.28 on Friday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

