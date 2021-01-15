SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $80,592.14 and approximately $15,948.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00451524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.04063367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016258 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.