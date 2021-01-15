Skycoin Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $345,425.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

