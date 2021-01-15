Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $25,490.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00473131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.37 or 0.04068898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

Smart MFG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

