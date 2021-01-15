SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.69. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 24,110 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

