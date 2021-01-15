Smartshare Price Down 25.7% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $749,002.33 and approximately $281,816.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

