Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.