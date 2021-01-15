Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to “Buy” at Moffett Nathanson

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock valued at $83,135,514.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.