Snetwork Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Snetwork has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $747,509.62 and approximately $41,619.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Snetwork Token Profile

SNET is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,195,972 tokens. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Token Trading

