So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in December

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in So-Young International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of So-Young International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 446,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

